ANSA: Italy’s resident foreign population in decline

ROME. KAZINFORM - The resident foreign population in Italy decreased by 15.4% in 2021 over 2019, national statistics institute Istat said on Wednesday, ANSA reports.

The birth rate among foreigners living in Italy dropped by 4.8% over 2020, while deaths rose by 8.6%.

Both figures reflect the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Istat said.

The decrease came in spite of a 27% rise in the number of arrivals between 2020 and 2021 following the relaxation of Covid-19 travel restrictions.