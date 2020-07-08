EN
    17:19, 08 July 2020 | GMT +6

    ANSA: Italy's unemployment up to 12.4% at end of 2020 - OECD

    PARIS. KAZINFORM Italian unemployment will rise to 12.4% at the end of 2020, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said Tuesday.

    It said four years of slow improvement would be «wiped out», ANSA reports.

    Unemployment will then gradually fall to 11% by the end of 2021 if the pandemic is kept under control, it said.

    The OECD urged Italy to act quickly on youth unemployment.

    It said the Youth Guarantee programme should be boosted.

    In other points, the OECD said work safety remained a priority; that the CIG lay-off scheme should offer incentives for work; that Italy needed unprecedented action to support incomes; and that the basic income should ensure support for the neediest.

    The secretary general of the OECD, Miguel Angel Gurria, said the unemployment crisis «must not become a social crisis».


