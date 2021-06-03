ANSA: Molise Italy’s first green zone on ECDC map

ROME. KAZINFORM - Molise is Italy's first region to be classed as a green zone in the COVID-19 contagion map of European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) after it was updated on Thursday, ANSA reports.

Molise qualifies as a green zone as it has an incidence of fewer than 25 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants in a 14-day period and it has a positivity rate of under 4%.

The rest of Italy is classified as orange (fewer than 50 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants and a positivity rate of 4% or over), except for Calabria, which is red (with an incidence of between 50 and 150 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants).