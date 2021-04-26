EN
    14:54, 26 April 2021 | GMT +6

    ANSA: Most of Italy 'reopens'

    ROME. KAZINFORM COVID-19 restrictions have been eased in most of Italy with the reintroduction of moderate-risk yellow zones into the nation's tiered system of coronavirus-prevention measures on Monday.

    Regions had only been classed as high-risk red zones or medium-high-risk orange zones, ANSA reports.

    Abruzzo, Campania, Emilia Romagna, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lazio, Liguria, Lombardy, Molise, Marche, Piedmont, Tuscany, Umbria, Veneto and the autonomous provinces of Bolzano and Trento have become yellow zones where. among other things, restaurants are able to serve people at outdoor tables, rather than being limited to takeaways and home deliveries..

    Basilicata, Calabria, Sicily, Puglia and Valle d'Aosta are orange zones, where restaurants and bars can only do takeaways and home deliveries.

    Sardinia, meanwhile, is the only red zone.

    In red zones people need a good reason to be out and about and all shops selling non-essential items are closed.


