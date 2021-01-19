ANSA: New COVID-19 cases down 24% in one week in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - The number of new COVID-19 cases registered last week was down by 24% with respect to the previous one, according to the weekly analysis of physicist Giorgio Sestili, ANSA reports.

Admissions to intensive care units were down 21% and deaths dropped by 13%, according to the analysis.

It said the effects of the restrictions the government imposed over the Christmas holidays were finally being seen.

Agostino Miozzo, the coordinator of the CTS panel of experts advising the government on its COVID-19 policy, said Monday that «at the moment the (contagion) curve seems under control».

«The results are clear,» he added. «We haven't had the curve that other countries have had».