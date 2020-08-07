ANSA: New COVID-19 cases up again at 402

ROME. KAZINFORM - The health ministry said Thursday that Italy has registered 402 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, ANSA reports.

That was up from 396 cases on Thursday, which was a big increase with respect to the previous day.

The ministry said six COVID-19 sufferers have died here in the last 24 hours.

That is down from 10 deaths on Wednesday.

Italy's coronavirus death toll now stands at 35,187.

The total number of cases registered in Italy, including the deceased, the recovered and the currently positive, is 249,204.