    12:16, 30 October 2020 | GMT +6

    ANSA: New record infections in Italy

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Thursday saw a new record in the daily number of new COVID cases in Italy, 26,831, up from 24,991 Wednesday, ANSA reports.

    There were 217 new deaths, the health ministry said, up from 205 Wednesday.
    There was also a new record number of swabs taken, 201,452, some 2,500 more than Wednesday, the ministry said.

    The number of intensive care patients rose by 115 in the last 24 hours, to 1,651.
    The currently positive are 299,191, or 22,734 more than Wednesday.
    The number of recovered patients is 279,282, up 3,878 on the day before.


