ANSA: Outdoor facemasks in Milan until Dec 31

ROME. KAZINFORM - Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala said Thursday that he is ready to sign a measure making facemasks mandatory outdoors across the city center from this weekend and during the year-end holidays, ANSA reports.

«The ordinance is ready and I will sign it now when I return to City Hall», said Sala.

«It will become effective starting at midnight on Friday until December 31 and it will concern the whole area from Castello to San Babila», he added, referring to the city center .

The mayor was speaking on the sidelines of an event at the registry office to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.