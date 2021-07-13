ANSA: Over 85mln COVID vaccine shots given in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - Health Minister Roberto Speranza on Tuesday said Italy's COVID-19 vaccination campaign is continuing to move fast, passing the 58-million shots mark, whole warning that it is still necessary to be prudent, ANSA reports.

«We are still in this terrible pandemic,» Speranza told the W20 Women Rome Summit.

«We are fighting it with new, more effective weapons, but the epidemic is still going and woe betide us if we lower our guard.

«In recent weeks we have experienced a significant increase in contagion due to the Delta variant.

«But we are in a different phase (of the pandemic) because we have the weapon of the vaccines, the most important one, and today we passed the mark of 58 million doses given.

«We must continue at this pace«.