    22:06, 27 July 2021 | GMT +6

    ANSA: Province of Como hit by severe floods

    ROME. KAZINFORM - The province of Como has been hit by severe floods that tossed around parked cars and caused massive damage following torrential rain overnight, ANSA reports.

    Firefighters carried out around 60 interventions on Tuesday, most along the highway that goes around Lake Como.
    A landslide caused a gas leak at Brienno, the town worst-hit by the floods, forcing around 50 people to stay inside their homes.
    Access to several towns was cut off due to floods, landslides and debris dragged down by overflowing streams.


