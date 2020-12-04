ANSA: Record COVID-19 deaths in 24 hrs in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy registered a record 993 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the highest daily toll in the pandemic, t health ministry said Thursday, ANSA reports.

There have been 23,225 new COVID cases in Italy in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

This compares with 20,709 new cases and 684 more dead Wednesday.

The ratio of positives to swabs was steady Thursday at 10.2%.

There were 19 fewer intensive care cases, and 682 fewer admissions to hospital.