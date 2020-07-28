ANSA: Reopening schools is utmost priority says Italian Health Minister

ROME. KAZINFORM - Health Minister Roberto Speranza on Tuesday reiterated that the government's top priority is making sure Italy's schools are ready to reopen in safety at the start of the new academic year in September, ANSA reports.

The nation's schools closed in the early stages of the coronavirus emergency in March and stayed shut until the end of the 2019-20 school year.

He said the CTS expert panel will give its final assessment on the measures schools need to apply to limit the risk of contagion at the end of August.

«The reopening of schools in some countries caused the (contagion) curve to go back up,» Speranza said.

«Utmost caution is needed».

Random coronavirus serological tests will be regularly conducted on pupils after Italy's schools reopen in September, according to a draft education ministry protocol.

It said these tests would be be free and done on a voluntary basis at surgeries, not at the schools.

The draft of the protocol said all school personnel should be subjected to serological tests when lessons resume. It said all schools should also find a doctor to conduct health surveillance.

Education Minister Lucia Azzolina, meanwhile, has dismissed talk of Italy not being ready to reopen its schools as planned on September 14.

«I respond to all those who are expressing doubts - it should be clear that pupils will go back to school on September 14,» she said.