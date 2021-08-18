ANSA: Sardinia surpasses COVID ICU threshold

ROME. KAZINFORM Sardinia has surpassed the critical intensive care unit threshold of 10% occupancy, at 11%, and is thus set to turn from a low-risk white zone to a moderate risk yellow zone.

The figures were released by the AGENAS research group and refer to August 16, ANSA reports.

Sicily was steady at 9%, just below the threshold.

But Sicily has gone past the 15% threshold for non-critical ward occupancy, to 16%, for the first time.

This is another factor in deciding whether to bump a region up from one colour to another.

Calabria also rose 1%, to 14%.