EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:46, 01 June 2020 | GMT +6

    ANSA: Some risks must be taken to reopen Italy says Bonaccini

    None
    None
    ROME. KAZINFORM - Some risks need to be taken in the reopening of Italy to inter-regional travel «otherwise we will never reopen», Emilia-Romagna Governor Stefano Bonaccini said Monday ahead of Wednesday's reopening, ANSA reports.

    Bonaccini was speaking as a row on the reopening continued between Italy's governors. Bonaccini recalled that, after the first easing of lockdown on May 4, when five million people returned to work, «the curve continued to drop» and, after further easing on May 18, «we can make an assessment of that now and try to restart».
    The Emilia-Romagna chief said «there can be no restart without the Mezzogiorno», the south of Italy where some regions have proposed a 'health passport' for those arriving from the north.
    He said «the productive north needs swift and urgent answers».
    Tuscany Governor Enrico Rossi, for his part, said that Lombardy Governor Attilio Fontana and Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala «have rushed to reopen and the government fell into line».
    He said «Lombardy has a certain weight, it's useless denying it. «In my view, on the other hand, we can keep the country together better if things go more gradually«.


    Tags:
    World News Coronavirus ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!