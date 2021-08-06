ANSA: Students will need vaccine passport too, say sources

ROME. KAZINFORM The government's 'control room' COVID-19 task force has decided that Italy's Green Pass vaccine passport should be obligatory for school personnel in the new academic year, sources said on Thursday.

University students will also have to have the pass to be able to attend class in person, as will all higher-education staff, the sources said, ANSA reports.

The pass will also be necessary for long-distance transport from September 1, according to the sources.

This will mean that people traveling on local transport will not need the pass but people taking a bus that goes through two regions, for example, will have to have it.

Premier Mario Draghi's cabinet is set to meet later on Thursday to pass new measures in the light of the task force's recommendations.

On the basis of previous legislation, as of Friday the pass will be necessary to eat at restaurants indoors, go to swimming pools, gyms, spas, cinemas, museums, outdoor concerts and sporting events, and indoor trade fairs, festivals and congresses.