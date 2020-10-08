EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:14, 08 October 2020 | GMT +6

    ANSA: Surge in COVID-19 cases in Italy, +3,678 in a day, 31 victims

    None
    None
    ROME. KAZINFORM - Wednesday saw a surge in new COVID cases in Italy with the number rising above 3,000 for the first time in months, ANSA reports.

    There were 3,678 more cases in the last 24 hours, about 1,000 more than Tuesday, the health ministry said.

    It was the sharpest rise since mid-April, the ministry said.

    The number of infected including recovered and victims thus rises to 333,940.
    The number of new victims also rose, to 31 Wednesday from 28 Tuesday.
    The new figure brings the daily toll back to the levels of the end of June.
    The overall death toll is now 36,061.


    Tags:
    World News ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!