ANSA: Three more regions become COVID red zones in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - Calabria, Tuscany and Val d'Aosta on Monday joined nine other regions/autonomous provinces classed as high COVID-19 risk red zones, meaning that over half the country is currently in lockdown, ANSA reports.

However, Lazio, the region around Rome, turns from red to medium-high risk orange on Tuesday.

In red zones, all shops selling non-essential items are closed and people are only out of of the home for work or if they have a another valid reason.

At the moment, all schools are closed in red zones too although the government has said that pupils up to the first year of middle school will be able to return to class, even in red zones, after Easter..

Premier Mario Draghi on Monday is having talks with Italy's regions and other local authorities about the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, which central government is trying to ramp up.