ANSA: Two-thirds of Italy is now a COVID-19 white zone

ROME. KAZINFORM Approximately two-thirds of Italy is classed as low COVID-19 risk white zone as of Monday thanks to improved contagion data.

As a result five regions, Emilia Romagna, Lombardy, Lazio, Piedmont and Puglia, plus the autonomous province of Trento, have become white zones, joining Abruzzo, Liguria, Umbria, Veneto, Molise, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Sardinia - totalling 40.5 million people or two thirds of the Italian population, ANSA reports.

This means that many of the nation's coronavirus restrictions can be eased in these regions, except for the obligation to wear facemasks and respect physical distancing.

The rest of the country is a moderate-risk yellow zone in the nation's tiered system of COVID restrictions.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza has said he hopes 95% of the nation will be a white zone next week.