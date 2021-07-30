EN
    16:46, 30 July 2021 | GMT +6

    ANSA: Unemployment rate dips below 10% in June

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's unemployment rate dropped below the 10% mark in June, falling 0.5 of a percentage point to 9.7%, according to preliminary data released by ISTAT on Friday, ANSA reports.

    The national statistics agency said the number of people in employment had increased by 400,000 over the last five months.

    But it added that the number of people in work was still down by over 470,000 with respect to the pre-COVID-19 level of February 2020.
    ISTAT said the unemployment rate for under-25s who are active on the labour market fell by 1.3 points to 29.4%.


