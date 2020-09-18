EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    21:42, 18 September 2020 | GMT +6

    ANSA: Up to 1,000 spectators allowed at open-air sports events - minister

    ROME. KAZINFORM Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora said Friday that Italy is to allow spectators to return to open-air sports events, in a limited way, for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    «Finally (up to) 1,000 spectators will be able to attend open-air sports events, starting with the semi-finals of the Italian Open tennis tournament (in Rome at the moment),» he said. He stressed that the rules on physical distancing and the use of facemasks will have to be scrupulously respected», ANSA reports.


