ANSA: Vaccination campaign to open to all aged 16 and over

ROME. KAZINFORM It will be possible for all people aged 16 and over to be vaccinated in Italy as of June 3, without having to respect age-range criteria, according to a circular letter set to be released on Friday by COVID-19 Emergency Commissioner Francesco Figliuolo.

Up to now, Italy's vaccination campaign has operated on the basis of a person's age, with older people and people considered vulnerable because of their medical conditions given priority, ANSA reports.

He said the vaccination campaign will be extended to 12-to-15-year-olds soon too, with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) expected to approve jabs for younger adolescents later on Friday.

«The vaccination campaign includes adolescents aged 12 to 15,» Figliuolo said, adding that this age range numbers around 2.3 million in Italy.