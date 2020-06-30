ANSA: Venice mayor to give wages to charity

VENICE. KAZINFORM - Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said Tuesday he will give all the wages he has been paid since 2015, which he has not yet taken, to dozens of charity projects, ANSA reports.

Centre-right official Brugnaro said the accumulated back pay of some 400,000 euros would go to around 60 social projects.

«I have been mayor often working 15-16 hours a day, but I've always said I would never take a single euro of public money. The only thing I get from the town council is my coffee».