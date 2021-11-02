ANSA: Venice on flood alert all week, MOSE in action

ROME. KAZINFORM - Venice will be on flood alert all week and its new MOSE flood barriers will be in action to stop the acqua alta flooding the lagoon city, local sources said Tuesday, ANSA reports.

An acqua alta of 139 centimetres above sea level was registered Monday night and MOSE was raised to keep its effects down.

On Tuesday morning a 96-cm acqua alta hit the city, flooding less than 5% of he historic centre including St Mark's Square.

An acqua alta of 115 cm is expected Tuesday evening.

Authorities said «conditions favourable to the phenomenon on acqua alta will persist until Friday».