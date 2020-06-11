ANSA: Von der Leyen to take part in Italy's estates general

ROME. KAZINFORM European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will take part, as a guest, in the upcoming estates general on the economy to map out Italy's recovery from the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus, sources said Wednesday.

The estates general, led by Premier Giuseppe Conte, will last a week beginning Friday and will involve employers, unions and the political opposition, ANSA reports.

Von der Leyen will make her intervention via video conference on the second day of the summit, on Saturday.

The EC has announced a 750 billion euro coronavirus recovery plan, still to be approved by EU member States, featuring 500 in aid and 250 in loans, of which Italy would get about 173 billion.

Northern European deficit hawks have said the plan must be changed to feature more loans linked to structural reforms, than grants.

Italy is hoping to preserve its original form.

Denmark on Wednesday appeared to soften its stance saying that the recovery fund should help the hardest hit countries more and the EU should remain united.

«Our task is not to put the veto in but to find a solution,» said Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen Conte on Wednesday continued seeing individual ministers ahead of the estates general.