    22:53, 23 November 2021 | GMT +6

    ANSA: Ward occupancy up in 8 regions of Italy – AGENAS

    ROME. KAZINFORM - COVID ward occupancy rates are up in eight Italian regions, health group AGENAS said Tuesday, ANSA reports.

    The percentage of beds occupied by COVID patients is up in Calabria (to 7%), Marche (10%), Puglia (4%), Piedmont (5%), Tuscany (8%), Umbria (7%), Sardinia (6%) and the autonomous province of Bolzano (9%).
    Occupancy rates in intensive care units is up in another six regions: Basilicata (to 2%), Lombardy (11%), Veneto (6%), Piedmont (6%), Sicily (10%) and the autonomous province of Trento (10%).
    The situation is stable in Friuli, but over the risk thresholds at which a colour change usually occurs, at 15% and 17% respectively.
    AGENAS compared data from November 22 with those of a day earlier.


