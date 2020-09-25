EN
    21:09, 25 September 2020

    ANSA: WHO pays tribute to Italy for COVID-19 response

    ROME. KAZINFORM The World Health Organization (WHO) paid tribute to Italy on Friday with a video posted on its Twitter account telling the story of the nation's response to COVID-19.

    «#Italy was the first Western country to be heavily affected by #COVID19,» the WHO said.

    «The government & community, across all levels, reacted strongly & turned around the trajectory of the epidemic with a series of science-based measures,» ANSA reports.

    «This video tells the story of Italy's experience.« Premier Giuseppe Conte retweeted the post, commenting «the World Health Organization pays homage to Italy».
