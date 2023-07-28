EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:38, 28 July 2023 | GMT +6

    ANSA: Wildfires: 51,386 hectares up in smoke since year's start

    None
    Photo: ansa.it
    ROME. KAZINFORM - Some 51,386 hectares of crops, woodland and other vegetation have gone up in smoke in Italy due to mainly arson-caused wildfires since the start of the year, environmental group Legambiente said Friday on data updates to Thursday July 27, ANSA reports.

    This is the equivalent of over 73,408 soccer pitches, it said.

    In the last three days alone, Legambiente said, no less than 31,078 hectares of vegetation have been consumed by the flames.

    «The last three days' data are shocking,» it said referring to July 25-27, when wildfires swept much of the south and especially Sicily.

    The lion's share of the destruction since the start of the year has been suffered by Sicily with 41,365 hectares of greenery lost, or 80% of the total.

    It is followed by Calabria with 7,390 hectares, Puglia (1.456) and Abruzzo (284 hectares).


    Tags:
    Wildfires World News ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!