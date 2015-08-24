Ant-Man tops box office in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Marvel's Ant-Man has become the top movie this week in Kazakhstan.

According to kino.kz, the film, starring Paul Rudd and Michael Douglas, has earned KZT 129,5 million domestically since its premiere on July 16. Coming in at №2 was Adam Sandler's science-fiction action comedy Pixels, which brought in KZT 72,5 million. The horror flick Unfriended took third place by grossing KZT 19,7 million. Rounding out the top five were Russian comedy Goroskop na udachu (Horoscope for good luck) and horror film It Follows, bringing in KZT 17,7 million and KZT 5,8 million apiece.