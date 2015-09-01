ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Marvel's Ant-Man is reigning the box office in Kazakhstan for the second straight week.

According to kino.kz, the film, starring Paul Rudd and Michael Douglas, has grossed nearly KZT 130 million countrywide since its premiere in mid July.

Adam Sandler's science-fiction action comedy Pixels, which earned KZT 72,5 million, took the second place.

Coming in at №3 was the horror flick Unfriended with KZT 19,7 million.

Russian comedy Goroskop na udachu (Horoscope for good luck) brought in KZT 17,7 million and landed the 4th spot. French comedy Papa ou maman (Dad and mom) rose to the 5th place by earning KZT 4,6 million.