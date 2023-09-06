Anthrax cases rise to 15 in Akmola region

YESSIL. KAZINFORM 15 human anthrax cases have been confirmed in Akmola region as of now – 13 people in Zharkayin district and two in Yessil district. All of them are the workers of LLP Ushkarassu located in Ushkarassu village of Zharkayin district, Kazinform reports.

All those infected were taken to the Central District Hospital of Yessil town, Yessil district. All of them were diagnosed with anthrax, the Ministry of Healthcare says.

Their condition is estimated as moderately severe. 35 contact persons were identified as well; their condition is monitored by doctors.

A sanitary-epidemiological examination found anthrax DNA in 16 out of 21 meat samples. Disinfection works were carried out in all examined areas.

An operational headquarters was set up. By a decision of the headquarters, quarantine was imposed in the territory of Ushkarassu village beginning from August 31.

The export of agricultural products is restricted now. 536 kilograms of meat were burnt. The work on liquidation of the hotbed of infection is underway.

Earlier, Ushkarassu village of Zharkayin district recorded 12 human anthrax cases.