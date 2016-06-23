Anthrax outbreak must be constantly monitored in Karaganda region - PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov constantly monitors the situation in Karaganda region where an anthrax outbreak had already killed two people.

Zhandarbek Bekshin, Deputy Chairman of the Committee for protection of consumers' rights of the Ministry of National Economy and Chief State Medical Officer, told Prime Minister Massimov ‘no new cases of anthrax had been recorded among the population over the past 24 hours.'



In his words, the situation is under control as Yerkindik village has been cordoned off and a state of emergency has been declared.



The Kazakh Prime Minister noted he will pay a working visit to Karaganda region to check the situation personally.



Earlier it was reported that two people died and seven more were hospitalized due to the suspected anthrax outbreak in Yerkindik village on June 19-22.