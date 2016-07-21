Anthrax quarantine to be lifted off in Pavlodar region in a matter of days

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - A quarantine that was imposed in Uzynsu village of Pavlodar region on July 12 due to the anthrax outbreak will be lifted off in four days.

Rashid Nurbekov, a representative of the Veterinary Control and Supervision Committee under the Agriculture Ministry, announced the news at a press briefing on Thursday.



According to him, no new cases of anthrax have been registered in the village.



Recall that two men and a woman were diagnosed with anthrax in Pavlodar region in early July. On July 12, the regional authorities imposed quarantine in Uzynsu village where the outbreak was recorded.



Unfortunately, doctors were unable to save one of the men with anthrax and he passed away at the hospital. The woman and the second man are still undergoing treatment.



All 24 people who contacted them have already been discharged from the Irtysh district hospital.