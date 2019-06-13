Anti-Corruption Agency established in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan decreed to establish the Anti-Corruption Agency by signing the Decree "On measures to improve the system of public management", Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

In line with the decree the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption was reorganized into the Anti-Corruption Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan.