Anti-corruption ethics to be part of education programs at universities of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Law Basics subject taught at universities of Kazakhstan has been updated with the information about the anti-corruption policy of Kazakhstan, acting director of the department of higher post-graduate education and international cooperation of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Serik Omirbayev informed.

He also reminded that anti-corruption policy had to be included into the Law Basics subject at all stages of education in the volume of not less than 15 percent. It had to be done in accordance with the program of Nur Otan Party on countering corruption for 2015-2025 and based on the action plan for 2015-2017.

"Thus, as of today, a new version of the Law Basics subject has been developed and approved in July 2015. It will include a part dedicated to the anti-corruption policy of Kazakhstan that has the information about the anti-corruption activity, formation of the anti-corruption ethics and culture of the society of Kazakhstan in the context of the Mangilik Yel idea," he said.