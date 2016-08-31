Anti-doping authorities of 17 countries call for reforming WADA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The anti-doping authorities of 17 countries called for reforming the World Anti-Doping Agency due to the recent doping-related scandals.

The U.S., German and British agencies joined the initiative.

At the meeting in Copenhagen, the chiefs of anti-doping agencies requested to prohibit high-ranking officials of WADA to hold managerial positions in other sports organizations. Current director of WADA Craig Reedie, for instance, is the Vice President of the International Olympic Committee, RIA Novosti says.

“The fight for a “clean” sport is at a crossroads now”, a joint statement of anti-doping authorities reads.

Earlier, the necessity of reforming the WADA was announced by the delegates of IOC session held in Rio de Janeiro.

In turn, WADA representatives stated they were ready to reconsider the anti-doping system.