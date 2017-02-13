Anti govt protests continue in Romania

ASTANA. KAZINFORM. Demonstrations against government's attempt to ease anti-corruption law have entered 13th consecutive day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Romanian Justice Minister Florin Iordache resigned Thursday after his bill to reduce government corruption penalties prompted street demonstrations.

Although Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu withdrew the bill, demonstrations across the country did not stop. And tens of thousands of people took to the streets in at least eight cities. These are the largest rallies in Romania since the revolution of 1989.





In Bucharest people formed a huge Romanian flag, lighting red, blue and yellow pieces of paper with the flashes of their mobile phones.

It should be noted that Romania is ranked 57 out of 176 in Transparency International's 2016 corruption perceptions index.