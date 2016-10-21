Anti-monopoly committee files 3 administrative cases vs. Air Astana over high ticket prices

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Three administrative cases have been launched against Kazakhstan's flagship carrier Air Astana.

The anti-monopoly committee of the National Economy Ministry has earlier submitted three requests to Air Astana management in which it asked the company to explain the reason of high ticket prices and provide all required information and documents.

However, the company did not respond to the requests and did not send any documents to the committee.

“In compliance with the administrative infractrions protocol dated Oct 10,2016 No.74 and Oct 14, 2016 No. 75, the anti-monopoly committee has launched three administrative cases against JSC Air Astana for non-provision of information as of September 30 and October 6 requested as part of the investigation,” the press service of the National Economy Ministry says.