Anti-racism demonstrations held in England

Thousands of anti-racism protesters rallied across England after a week of anti-immigrant riots sparked by misinformation, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Despite fears of further violence, gatherings in cities such as London, Bristol, and Newcastle were mostly peaceful. Counter-protesters chanted, "refugees are welcome here."

The unrest began following false online claims that a Muslim asylum seeker was involved in a tragic stabbing in Southport. In response, mosques and migrant accommodations were attacked.

In London, thousands of people participated in protests that passed without major incidents.

In Liverpool, hundreds gathered at an asylum services office to support refugees.

In Bristol, 1,500 protesters took to the streets, opposing anti-immigration sentiments.

In Brighton, eight protesters were surrounded by 2,000 counter-protesters and police.

In Newcastle, 1,000 protesters, mostly Muslims, gathered at a potential target site.

In Southampton, 300-400 people chanted "racists go home," with police maintaining order.

While more than 400 arrests were made during the initial anti-immigrant unrest, the current protests were relatively quiet, with only a few arrests in Southampton.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner condemned the violence, calling it "thuggery," and emphasised the need to uphold the law.

Special police forces remain on standby, and King Charles is being regularly updated but does not plan to intervene.

Shops across England closed in anticipation of further violence, and immigration lawyers were advised to work from home.