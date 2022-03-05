EN
    10:00, 05 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Anti-recessionary measures operational headquarters hold regular meeting

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The regular session of the anti-recessionary measures operational headquarters took place, primeminister.kz reports.

    According to the AIFC Governor, Kairat Kelimbetov, as of today, there are 1,200 registered companies at the AIFC ecosystem. There are no more than 5% of Russian companies. The AIFC reports no outflow of its participants.

    Following the meeting, the National Economy and Finance Ministry of Kazakhstan is charged to further explore the issue of international taxation.


