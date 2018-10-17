Anti-terror agency examines bomb use version by Kerch senior college shooter

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Investigators identified a young man who went on a shooting spree in the Kerch Polytechnic College, spokeswoman for the Investigative Committee Svetlana Petrenko said on Wednesday, TASS reported.

"Investigators have promptly established the identity of a young man who had arrived at the college immediately before the incident and who was recorded on CCTV video holding a rifle in his hand. He turned out to be Vladislav Roslyakov, a fourth-year student from the college. His body with a gunshot wound was found in one of the college's rooms," the spokeswoman said.

"Judging by the crime scene, the investigation preliminarily presumes that this young man shot up people on the college campus and then committed suicide," the spokeswoman said.

As a result, the criminal case opened under article 205 of Russia's Criminal Code ("Act of Terrorism") has been reclassified for part 2, article 105 ("Murder of Two and More Persons by a Publicly Dangerous Method"), the spokeswoman said, adding that the inspection of the victims' bodies suggested all of them had died of gunshot wounds. Overall, 19 people were killed.

Meanwhile, the National Anti-Terror Committee has announced that bomb technicians are now assessing the yield of the explosive that went off in the college, the nature of the striking elements and the details of the explosive's detonation.

"Investigators and operatives are determining whether the student, Roslyakov, whose body was found in one of the college's rooms, was possibly involved in the crime and who shot himself from a pump-action rifle discovered next to him," the Anti-Terror Committee said.

Measures are underway to search for any other possible masterminds and perpetrators of this crime.