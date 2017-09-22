EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:48, 22 September 2017 | GMT +6

    Anti-terrorism Center reviews EXPO-2017 results

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov chaired a regular meeting of the Anti-terrorism Center attended by the heads of government bodies.  

    The participants of the meeting discussed the results of the Universiade and EXPO-2017 and worked out the measures to further improve the activities of government agencies to ensure security of large-scale events.

    The meeting also dwelled on the ways of increasing the effectiveness of the ways of informing the population of the situation and actions taken in case of a threat of terrorism.

     

    Tags:
    Combating crime EXPO 2017 Astana Terrorism Society
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!