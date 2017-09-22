Anti-terrorism Center reviews EXPO-2017 results

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov chaired a regular meeting of the Anti-terrorism Center attended by the heads of government bodies.

The participants of the meeting discussed the results of the Universiade and EXPO-2017 and worked out the measures to further improve the activities of government agencies to ensure security of large-scale events.

The meeting also dwelled on the ways of increasing the effectiveness of the ways of informing the population of the situation and actions taken in case of a threat of terrorism.