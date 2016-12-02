EN
    16:21, 02 December 2016 | GMT +6

    Anti-terrorist exercise in Taraz

    TARAZ. KAZINFORM - The Zhambyl regional operational headquarters on fight against terrorism has carried out anti-terrorist exercise in Taraz today, the press service of Zhambyl region Internal Affairs Department informed.

    The drill titled "Taraz Anti-Terror-2016" is organized to enhance the coordination skills of the staff.

    "During the exercise we practice and improve the warning system, collection and delivery of the forces and equipment to the location", - the department official told. 

    Zhambyl region
