    15:18, 03 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Anti-terrorist exercise launched in Kokshetau

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The city of Kokshetau in Akmola region has launched anti-terrorist exercise today, Kazinform reports.  

    The headquarters of the Anti-Terrorist Centre, Regional National Security Department, Internal Affairs Department, Emergencies Department and other governmental structures entering the Akmola Anti-Terrorist Headquarters are participating in the drill in Kokshetau, a press release reads.

    The exercise is aimed at ensuring constant readiness of forces and equipment for anti-terrorist operations, increasing interdepartmental interaction, combat readiness and development of an algorithm of actions while responding to terrorist threats.

     

    The citizens are requested to keep calm and regard with favor any possible temporary inconveniences.

