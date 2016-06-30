EN
    14:18, 30 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Anti-terrorist operation against ISIS underway in Istanbul

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An anti-terrorist operation is being held against "Islamic State" (IS) terrorist group in the Turkish city of Istanbul, Anadolu agency reported June 30.

    Thus far, there have been no reports related to possible arrests during the operation.

    Istanbul's Ataturk Airport came under a terrorist attack June 28. Forty-one people were killed as a result of the terrorist attack, and currently, 135 injured are receiving treatment in Turkish hospitals.

    The IS stands behind the attack, according to preliminary reports.

    Source: Trend.az

