EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:38, 06 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Anti-terrorist operation underway in Almaty

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almaty residents are urged to stay at home amid the ongoing anti-terrorist operation, Kazinform has learnt from Khabar 24 TV channel.

    Official spokesperson of the Almaty police Saltanat Azirbek said Thursday the anti-terrorist operation is underway in the city.

    Ms Azirbek urged Almaty residents to avoid the intersection of Masanchi, Karasai batyr, Zhambyl and Baiturssynov streets where the administrative buildings of Almaty police are located.

    She also added that last night extremists tried to attack the administrative buildings as well as other premises of Almaty police. Dozens of attackers are eliminated. They are being identified.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Almaty Terrorism 2022 state of emergency
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!