Anton Kushnir calls time on career, named Kazakhstan team coach

MINSK. KAZINFORM Belarusian aerial skier Anton Kushnir has called time on his sport career and has been named coach of Kazakhstan's national team, BelTA learned from the press service of the National Olympic Committee of Belarus.

The National Olympic Committee cited the Belarusian Freestyle Skiing Federation as saying that the athlete's contract with the national team expired on 31 August. After that Anton Kushnir confirmed his intention to work in Kazakhstan.





Anton Kushnir is a Belarusian aerial skier. He is an honored master of sport of Belarus, the 2014 Olympic champion, the 2009/2010 World Cup winner, the 2007/2008 World Cup silver medalist and the bronze medalist of the 2011 FIS Freestyle World Ski Championships, BelTA reports.