Antonio Conte: Italy coach confirmed as new Chelsea manager

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Antonio Conte is the latest big name coach to be heading for England's Premier League after signing a three-year deal with Chelsea, CNN reports.

The 46-year-old Italian confirmed Monday that he will take over at Stamford Bridge after leading Italy at the 2016 European Championship finals in June and July.



"I am very excited about the prospect of working at Chelsea Football Club," Conte told the club's website.



"I am proud to be the coach of the national team of my country and only a role as attractive as manager of Chelsea could follow that.



"I am looking forward to meeting everyone at the club and the day-to-day challenge of competing in the Premier League."



Conte will have the task of reviving the Premier League's defending champion that will not be playing in next season's Champions League after performing indifferently during the 2015-16 league campaign.



Along with Pep Guardiola -- appointed by Manchester City to succeed Manuel Pellegrini at the end of the season -- Conte is the latest high profile European coach to join England's top flight.



Source: CNN