Antwerp/Flanders Port Training Centre keen on cooperating with Kazakhstan

ANTWERP. KAZINFORM APEC-Antwerp/Flanders Port Training Centre is keen on establishing cooperation with the ports of Kazakhstan. This was announced on Wednesday, June 12, at a meeting of Mrs. Aigul Kuspan, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belgium, with Mr. Tom Monbayo, Director of the International Department of Port, and Mr. Niko Sayce, Senior Consultant, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.

The Kazakh Ambassador noted an important role of Kazakhstan as a transit-transport bridge connecting West and East. She made a presentation of the two Kazakh seaports on the Caspian Sea - Aktau and Kuryk, as well as elaborated on the Trans-Caspian international transport route connecting Western Europe and Western China through the Caspian Sea.



Mrs. Kuspan welcomed the activities of Jan de Nul Flemish company, which participated in the construction of the Kuryk port.



The Belgian representatives were also briefed about infrastructure development and transport networks launched under Kazakhstan's Nurly Zhol state program.





In turn, representatives of the Port of Antwerp told Aigul Kuspan about the current state of port activities in Belgium. In particular, the Port of Antwerp stands among the world's 20 largest ports. It is the 2nd largest port in the European Union (after the Rotterdam port in the Netherlands). The corporation is currently implementing four infrastructure projects in Greenfield Port (Brazil), Port of Cotonou (Benin), San Pedro Manutention (Cote d'Ivoire) and Port of Duqm (Oman).



The Port of Antwerp has created about 143.5 thousand jobs, employs 900 companies, whose annual net profit accounts to 300 million euros. Its share in Belgium's GDP is 7%.



The port's training centre (AREC) operates in the port area, and its main task is to provide a transfer of knowledge through specialized courses and study tours both in Belgium and abroad.



Discussing common ground and prospects of mutually beneficial cooperation, the Belgian side expressed interest in organizing training courses for port officials in Kazakhstan.





APEC-Antwerp/Flanders Port Training Centre has been operating since 1977 and conducts professional courses for port staff at all levels. It was also proposed to organize specialized courses at the Antwerp OCHA Training Centre for Kazakhstani dockers-machine operators.