EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:19, 03 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Anuar Akhmetzhanov relieved of his duties as 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Anuar Akhmetzhanov is relieved of his duties as the 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan, the PM’s press service reports.

    Born in 1975 in Karaganda is the graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University, Johns Hopkins University.

    Since last October up to present he worked as the 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan.


    Tags:
    Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!