Anuar Akhmetzhanov relieved of his duties as 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Anuar Akhmetzhanov is relieved of his duties as the 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan, the PM’s press service reports.

Born in 1975 in Karaganda is the graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University, Johns Hopkins University.

Since last October up to present he worked as the 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan.