    11:53, 06 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Anuar Zhangozin named Chairperson of Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools

    None
    Photo: facebook.com/azhangozin
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Anuar Zhangozin has been appointed Chairperson of Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools Autonomous Educational Organization. Previously, he was the Chairman of the Board of JSC Center for International Programs, Kazinform reports.

    Anuar Zhangozin is a member of the Presidential Youth Personnel Pool.

    From 2008 through 2011, he was a Manager, Deputy Director of the Methodological Department at AEO Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools.

    From 2011 to 2016, he worked as a teacher, then as Director of Astana-based Nazarbayev Intellectual School.

    From 2017 to 2019, he was the Chief of the Astana Municipal Education Affairs Department.

    In January 2022, he was appointed as the Chairman of the Board of JSC Center for International Programs.


